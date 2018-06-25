Two firefighters were sent to the hospital after they were shot early Monday near a Long Beach senior home, according to to the Long Beach fire department.

Long Beach Police and Fire will be proving additional details to media at 5th and Atlantic at 0650 hrs. with regard to the incident that occurred early this morning at 600 East 4th Street. 2 firefighters were shot and transported to a local area hospital. pic.twitter.com/e3pJqLOrf3 — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) June 25, 2018

One firefighter was in critical condition, and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries. Fire officials also said that a civilian was injured. Details regarding the civilian's condition were not immediately available.

Officials responded to a report of an explosion early Monday morning at a high rise in the downtown area of Long Beach, California. Reporting firefighters found a fire at Covenent House, an apartment building that houses low-income senior citizens. Soon after, shots were fired.

Police Sgt. Brad Johnson said that the suspect is currently in custody. He told ABC Los Angeles that he believes the gunman was a resident of the building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

