EL PASO, Texas — Authorities confirmed Saturday night that 20 people have been killed and more than two dozen were injured in a mass shooting Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect in custody is a 21-year-old man from a Dallas suburb.

El Paso police Chief Greg Allen said at a news conference that 26 people were wounded. He said calls about a shooting came in around 10:45 a.m. Mountain Time and that officers arrived at the scene in six minutes.

"Texas grieves for the people of El Paso today," Gov. Greg Abbott declared. "On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping, turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas. Lives were taken who should still be with us today.”

Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at an earlier news conference that the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall off Interstate 10 was at capacity with thousands of back-to-school shoppers when the gunfire began. Roughly 1,000 to 3,000 customers and around 100 employees were inside when the shooting happened.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. No officers fired their guns and he surrendered and was detained with little force.

Authorities have secured the shopping center and don't feel there's a threat to the public or that there are other shooters.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the suspect is Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

University Medical Center spokesman Ryan Mielke says the victims brought to their hospital suffered traumatic injuries at or near the mall.

People walk out of an elementary school after family members were asked to reunite following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)

AP

Del Sol Medical Center officials said the patients they received ranged in age from 35 to 82.

The White House said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation. The president tweeted about the "terrible shootings" and said he had talked to the governor and pledged total support from the federal government.

In a statement Abbott had called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence, and said the state "will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act."

On Twitter, he thanked first responders.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the shooting, calling it "truly heartbreaking." The El Paso native and former Texas congressman urged people to follow directions from emergency personnel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.