WASHINGTON — A study of water quality on planes by DietDetective.com and Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center is making some strong recommendations about what you should and shouldn't drink on some major U.S. airlines.

It cautions passengers to "never drink any" water on flights that doesn't come in a sealed bottle.

Typically bottled water is what most airlines serve passengers. What the study tested was the tank water mostly used to make tea and coffee, as well as being used in the bathrooms.

What many might find new is the study's recommendation that passengers should avoid even washing their hands in the plane bathroom, and to instead use bottled hand-sanitizer. The researchers also recommended passengers not drink coffee or tea on flights as these beverages could be made with water that doesn't come from a sealed bottle.

The study ranked the water quality for 11 major and 12 regional airlines. The aim was to look at the quality of the water the airlines provided on board flights with each airline getting what the study calls a "Water Health Score."

According to the 2019 Airline Water Study released by the two organizations, the quality of drinking water actually varies from airline to airline.

With a score of 5 being the highest, and 0 being the lowest, a score of 3.0 or better means that the airline has a "relatively safe quality of drinking water," the study says. The scores were based on 10 criteria which include things like fleet size, positive E. coli and coliform water sample reports and cooperation in providing answers to water quality questions.

Out of the major airlines studied, Spirit and JetBlue tied to come in at dead last with scores of 1, on a 0-to-5 scale.

Of those receiving the highest scores in the study, Allegiant and Alaska Air each received a score of 3.3 on a 0-to-5 scale. Hawaiian Airlines received a score of 3.1, coming in at a close second.

The study found that nearly all of the regional airlines that were looked at in the study were found to have poor drinking water quality and were in violation of the U.S. Federal Government's Aircraft Drinking Water Rule.

The U.S. Federal Government's ADWR or Aircraft Drinking Water Rule says that airlines must provide passengers and flight crew with water on flights that is deemed safe to drink. The rule requires airlines to test water tank samples for bacteria such as coliform and E. coli. Airlines must also flush and disinfect the airline's water tank at least four times per year.

The study found that the EPA rarely issues penalties to airlines in violation of the Aircraft Drinking Water Rule.

The San Francisco Gate says they reached out to several airlines for a reaction to the study's findings but did not immediately receive a reply.