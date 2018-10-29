Johnathan Mullineaux is only 26 years old. He is active, likes to work out and shows no signs of health problems.

So, when the Castle Rock police officer found himself in a hospital bed earlier this month, he was truly stunned.

“I was definitely in denial, because I was 26 years old and didn’t believe I was having a heart attack,” Mullineaux said.

He started feeling symptoms during an off-duty workout with a friend on October 8. Mullineaux knew the chest pain, arm pain and irregular heartbeat were all symptoms of a heart attack, but he never thought – at his age – that would be the diagnosis.

His wife insisted he call for help. He’s glad he listened.

“The heart attack I had, they commonly refer to it as the ‘widow maker,’ because people who commonly have it don’t survive it,” Mullineax said. “But luckily, due to my age and my health, [the doctor] said I was lucky that I did have it at such an early age and that’s why I’m here today.”

Mullineax, who has been with the Castle Rock Police Department for two years, was inspired to enter law enforcement by a school resource officer during his high school years. He participated in the local Explorer Program and the passion kept growing.

He hasn’t worked since the heart attack. He’s growing restless to return to the job.

“I get to go back to work starting on Monday,” he said. “So I will get somewhat of a normal routine back.”

Mullineaux’s heart attack happened at a time the community was suddenly positioned to help. Just weeks before, the Castle Rock Police Officers Foundation was created by another officer in the department, with the goal of helping officers and their families in the case of serious illness or hardship, or an on-the-job injury or death.

In less than three weeks, the foundation raised more than $6,000 for Mullineaux and his family with the help of local donors and businesses.

Mullineaux said he is grateful for the support from fellow officers and the community. He's excited to return to work, for light duty, Monday.

“It’s just been awesome the amount of support I’ve had,” he said.

