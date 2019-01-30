FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Three Florida school employees have been charged with aggravated child abuse against three kids with autism.

According to Newsweek, teacher Margaret Wolthers, 48, and two classroom aides -- Diana LaCroix, 52, and Carolyn Madison, 47 -- are accused of abusing the children between Sept. 1 and Nov. 14 at Silver Sands School in Fort Walton Beach.

Two of the children were reportedly 8 and the other was 10.

The Daily Beast reports the staffers allegedly punished the children with autism by locking them into a dark bathroom or by blowing on a loud whistle in their ears.

Another school employee was reportedly so disturbed by what was happening that she reported the situation to a school police officer.

Meanwhile, yet another staffer in the same district is facing a charge of failing to report child abuse.

Shalimar Elementary School guidance counselor Sharen Burt is accused of not calling a child abuse hotline after learning of sexual abuse allegations made by a 5-year-old student, according to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.