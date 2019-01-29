ERNUL, N.C. — Two days after her 3-year-old nephew went missing in the North Carolina woods, Breanna Hathaway posted to Facebook the boy was home safe after a bear had watched over him.

Breanna Hathaway said "Casey is healthy, smiling, and talking. He said he hung out with a bear for two days. God sent him a friend to keep him safe."

In a news release from Jan. 24, an FBI spokeswoman said Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews near Cayton. Officials said they got a tip and found the boy in a wooded area tangled up in briars.

Officials said the boy had been playing with two other children in his grandmother's backyard but never came inside when them. The Craven County Sheriff's Office said there was no sign of an abduction.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said bears are common in the area, but thought the boy's comment was more cute than factual, USA Today reported.

