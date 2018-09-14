Four people, including an infant, were killed as Hurricane Florence battered the North Carolina coast on Friday. None of the victims have been identified.

The Category 1 storm brought downed trees, catastrophic rains and major flooding along the coast.

Mom, infant in Wilmington, NC

In one incident, a mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington. The father was also home, and he was taken to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officials did not know his condition as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The family was trapped for several hours as firefighters tried to rescue them. The large size of the tree made it difficult, Wilmington Fire Department Chief Jon Mason said during a Friday afternoon press conference. Firefighters used heavy lifting, air bags and saws in what was an emotional rescue.

There have been numerous calls for fallen trees, according to officials, however they are not aware of any others where people are trapped.

The photo below shows firefighters praying at the scene.

Firefighters pray at an operation to remove a tree that fell on a house injuring resident during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Woman in Hampstead, NC

The third death happened in Hampstead, Pender County when a woman had a medical emergency and EMS crews could not get to her due to the storm, according to Tom Collins, Director of Emergency Management. She died Friday morning.

Lenoir County, NC

Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that person was killed while plugging in a generator in Lenoir County.

