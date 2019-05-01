AUGUSTA, Ga. — Roman McConn, 7, has saved more than 1,300 dogs since he was just 4 years old, and for that, ASPCA has named him 2018’s Kid of the Year.

“I think it's very important for the dogs I meet that I give them the best chance at finding the right home that they need,” Roman, who lives in Augusta, Georgia, told InsideEdition.com. “I think a lot of other kids should be doing what I'm doing.”

Roman founded Project Freedom Ride, an organization that rescues dogs from high-kill shelters in Texas and rehomes them with loving families.

For its success, Roman and his family were treated to a special trip to New York, where he presented a speech about his organization and why he loves doing what he does.

He explained that his philanthropy began when he was 3 years old, when he asked his friends and family members not to gift him toys for his 4th birthday, but to donate money to his favorite rescue.

His mom, Jennifer McConn, encouraged her son to rescue dogs in a larger capacity, leading to their first transport of 31 dogs from Texas to Washington in December 2016.

“The first dog I do remember was in Washington,” Roman said. “His name was Sullivan and we called him Sully for short, but he was the sweetest. He was a big American bulldog. My mom said he was about the size of a small horse because he was huge.”

Roman and his mom successfully found Sully a forever home, and have continued to do the same thing for hundreds of other dogs.

What helps in their secret of success, Roman explained, was that his mom would film him playing with the rescue dogs and upload them on Facebook so potential adopters can see what the pups are really like.

