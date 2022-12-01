Widespread outage shuts down 988 mental health hotline

People can still reach a mental health counselor through the lifeline by texting “988” or opening a chat at 988lifeline.org.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The nation's new 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, has been out of service for several hours Thursday.

Those trying to reach the line for help with suicide, depression or other mental health crises are greeted with a message that says the line is “experiencing a service outage.”

People can still reach a mental health counselor through the lifeline by texting “988” or opening a chat at 988lifeline.org.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversaw the launch of the three-digit lifeline earlier this year, is in communication with the contractor that supports the line, HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in a tweet Thursday.

“We’ve taken immediate action to ensure alternative 988 channels are available to the public,” Lovenheim tweeted. The outage had been ongoing for several hours Thursday, she said.

We've taken immediate action to ensure alternative 988 channels are available to the public; anyone right now can text 988 or chat https://t.co/oV5C2fXwkZ, for example. The federal govt., including HHS, is in close contact with Intrado about the urgency to restore service swiftly — Sarah Lovenheim (@HHS_Spox) December 1, 2022

Veterans who are looking to reach the helpline can call the Veterans Crisis Line directly at 877-267-6030. The outage is also affecting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline.

The 988 helpline, which launched this past July, is a national helpline staffed with mental health counselors around the country. The new three-digit phone number is designed to be as easy to remember as the emergency line, 911.