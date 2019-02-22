WASHINGTON – It’s happening: we’re living in a world where Bowser is official in control of Nintendo.

Nintendo of America announced Thursday its longtime President and COO, Reggie Fils-Aime will retire.

His replacement, and this is not a joke, is named Doug Bowser.

If you’re confused, Bowser is also the name of a fictional character and antagonist of Nintendo’s Mario franchise.

Naturally, the internet had ~thoughts~ about Bowser’s new position.

So of course, the human Bowser used his first message from the Nintendo of America account to send a subtle threat to his enemies…

Behind Bowser, holding a sign that says “thank you for the warm welcome,” you can see Mario and Luigi tied up with a few game controllers.