A former Amazon software engineer accused of a massive hack of Capital One data recently threatened to "shoot up" a California social media company, federal authorities said.

In a federal court filing Wednesday night, prosecutors revealed that in May, alleged hacker Paige Thompson made threats against an unidentified social media company. They said the company reported the threat and that Seattle police had made a report about it.

It's another piece in the puzzle about the alleged hacker, who was arrested Monday in Seattle for allegedly obtaining personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications. Unlike other hackers, Thompson did little to cover her tracks, and her online behavior suggests she may have been preparing to get caught.

Thompson, who goes by the online handle "erratic," was well-known in Seattle's hacker community. She lived a life of tumult, with frequent job changes, reported estrangement from family and self-described emotional problems and drug use. Her resume lists eight different employers over a 12-year period, including a positions with Amazon and a division of Lowe's.

Friends and associates described Thompson as a skilled programmer and software architect whose career and behavior — oversharing in chat groups, frequent profanity, expressions of gender confusion and emotional ups and downs — mirror her online handle.

"She had a habit of openly struggling with her state of mind in public channels," said Aife Dunne, an online friend. "It's where her screen name comes from."

Boasting about the hack

More than six weeks before her arrest Monday, Thompson discussed the Capital One hack online with friends in chats and in a group she created on the Slack messaging service.

Thompson dominated, sometimes monopolized chats on her favorite channel on Internet Relay Chat, a hacker mainstay, and in the Slack group she created. She was also active on Twitter. The Associated Press obtained access to the Slack group, which was deleted Tuesday, and to IRC messages dating back to February 2018.

Thompson openly discussed the hack with friends and associates on several of those channels beginning in mid-June. In April, she created the group "Seattle Warez Kiddies" on the site Meetup — the month after prosecutors say she began hacking Capital One.

Friends told the AP they didn't believe she had carried out the Capital One hack with malicious intent or for profit.