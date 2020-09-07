Amazon to stop selling Washington Redskins merchandise

Other major retailers, including Walmart, have also stopped selling the team's merchandise as pressure grows for the franchise to change its name.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Amazon will stop selling Washington Redskins merchandise after the football team said it would undergo a review of its name, which is considered a racial slur.

The Seattle-based online shopping giant informed sellers Wednesday morning that it would be pulling Redskins merchandise from its online marketplace. Other major retailers, including Walmart, have also stopped selling the team's merchandise.

The recent national conversation on race has renewed opposition to the name, prompting its sponsors to speak up. The name review, which the team announced last week, could lead to a name change.