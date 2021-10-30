American Airlines hit with hundreds of canceled flights; Southwest sees delays, too

Between Friday and Saturday, more than 500 American flights were canceled. More than 1,000 Southwest flights were delayed Friday.

American Airlines appeared to be plagued by hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Friday and Saturday, according to a flight tracking website. More than 1,000 Southwest Airlines flights were also delayed Friday. The reasons behind the problems were not immediately clear.

FlightAware said as of 11:40 p.m. ET Friday, 338 American Airlines flights had been canceled and 686 flights were delayed for the day. Southwest Airlines had 1,072 flight delays Friday, according to FlightAware, with 21 cancellations.

As of 2 a.m. Saturday, FlightAware was already reporting 201 American Airlines flight cancellations for the day.

Both airlines were responding to upset passengers on social media, but didn't appear to give any specifics about what was happening. Emails to both American and Southwest for comment were not immediately returned.

FlightAware also reported that the U.S. airports experiencing the most flight delays and cancellations Friday were Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte and Chicago O'Hare.

Southwest dealt with tumultuous weekend of nearly 2,400 canceled flights three weeks ago. Southwest said bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida to start the weekend trapped planes and pilots out of position, causing cascading problems for flights across the country. The pilots' union blamed the airline for poor planning. Both Southwest and the union denied that the disruptions were due to a protest sickout or slowdown by employees.