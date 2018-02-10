Several new Florida laws went into effect Monday, Oct. 1 -- and one in particular allows judges to ban people who have been convicted of animal cruelty from owning pets.

“Ponce’s Law”

SB 1576 allows judges to bar people convicted of animal cruelty from owning pets.

It’s named after the case of a 9-month-old puppy beaten to death in Volusia County. Ponce's owner is currently facing animal cruelty charges.

The new law allows judges to ban offenders from owning a pet for a court-ordered period of time, and increases the chances of offenders receiving jail time. It also increases the severity ranking of animal abuse-related crimes.

RELATED | Neglected dog rescued in Clayton County can stand, walk again

MORE | Four girls donate their allowances to help neglected dog

ALSO | State leaders review laws to cut down on people abusing rules for emotional support, service animals

READ | Research shows animal cruelty could lead to violence towards people

© 2018 WTSP