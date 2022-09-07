Apple unveils iPhone 14 at first in-person event since start of pandemic

In addition to high tech advances, increased attention to prices is likely this year with inflation hovering near four-decade highs.

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple unveiled the 14th series of its iconic and ubiquitous iPhone on Wednesday at its first in-person product launch event since before the coronavirus pandemic began — though the company is also streaming the announcements.

Apple announced the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the latter promising a larger screen and improved battery life. It also announced an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which replace the "notch" at the top of the screen with a cutout and moving interface it calls a "dynamic island."

Also announced: the Apple Watch Ultra and a new model of AirPods.

Apple is calling iPhone 14 Pro's pill cutout the "Dynamic Island" pic.twitter.com/7jomGslgU4 — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) September 7, 2022

In addition to high tech advances, there is likely to be increased attention to prices this year with inflation hovering near four-decade highs. Even before the pandemic when the economy was booming, people were balking at the substantial price tags for smartphones with upgrades that don't win over owners of recent models.

The iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the Plus at $899. The Pro versions will be pricier at $999 and $1,099.

In April of 2020, just as the pandemic was crushing the U.S. economy, Apple released the second-generation iPhone SE with a price tag as low as $399, a 40% markdown from the most affordable iPhone 11 unveiled last year.

Now, with 9% inflation battering Americans' household budgets, analysts wonder if consumers won't wait a little longer to upgrade phones, or pass on the earphones that can cost as much as filling up their gas tanks each month.

“Pricing is a key watch-point in a tough macro which comprises inflationary pressures and pull back in consumer spending, but we believe it matters more for wearables which are considered more discretionary purchases relative to iPhone by consumers," JPMorgan analysts wrote.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring predicted that in addition to the iPhone 14 family of smartphones, the company would release three new Apple watch models and possibly updates to Airpods, HomePod mini and Apple TV.