An autopsy performed on Jeffrey Epstein after his apparent suicide found the financier had suffered multiple breaks in his neck bones, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Two people who were familiar with the findings of the autopsy told the Post the bones broken in Epstein's neck included the hyoid bone, near the Adam's apple.

Those types of breaks can happen when people hang themselves, especially if they're older, experts told the newspaper. But the experts said its more common to find those breaks in victims who are strangled to death.

No details from Epstein's autopsy have been publicly released.

The 66-year-old was facing up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Epstein sustained bruising to the neck on July 23, but officials have never said whether the injuries were self-inflected or the result of an assault. He was temporarily placed on suicide watch and subsequently killed himself over the weekend.

The cause of death has not been announced, but guards on Epstein's unit were working extreme overtime shifts to make up for staffing shortages the morning of his apparent suicide, a person familiar with the jail's operations told The Associated Press.

Two guards who were supposed to be watching him were subsequently placed on leave and the facility's warden was reassigned. The Associated Press reported that surveillance video showed the guards never made some of the checks noted in their log.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.