LUCKNOW, India — Police say a newborn, premature baby girl has been found buried alive in an earthen pot in northern India and was hospitalized in critical condition.

"There are chances of her survival, but we would know for sure only after five to seven days," pediatrician Ravi Khannatold told the BBC.

Police officer Abhinandan Singh says the girl was found last Thursday by a trader who went to a cremation ground to bury his stillborn daughter.

The trader, Hitesh Kumar, was alerted by the cries of the girl as the workers digging a grave for his daughter smashed the earthen pot. The baby girl was hospitalized in Bareilly, a town in Uttar Pradesh state.

Doctors tell the BBC they believe she was possibly born at 30 weeks and weighed 2.4 pounds. It's believed she was a week old when she was taken to the hospital. They also say she was suffering from hypothermia and hypoglycemia, and survived on her baby fat.

Singh said the police were trying to find her parents. He told the BBC that he suspects the girl's parents were involved in the burial because no one has come forward even though the case has been highly publicized.

Indian families, especially in poor communities, generally prefer boys, as they consider girls to be a financial burden for educating and marrying off, which requires money as a dowry.