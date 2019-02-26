SAN ANTONIO — Officials have identified the one-year-old baby killed when an alleged drunk driver hit a shopping cart in a Dollar General parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police say one-year-old Corinna Tovar died in the accident.

Police say the man driving a blue Ford Ranger, 25-year-old David Fuentes, pulled into the parking lot on Moursund Blvd. on the city's south side. Police said he was driving at a high rate of speed and took a wide angle as he turned into the parking lot.

A shopper had the little girl in the baby seat of a shopping cart and had parked the cart to unload groceries when the Ford Ranger hit the cart. The baby flew out of the shopping cart. The Ranger then struck another vehicle parked near the first vehicle, injuring a woman who was also unloading her groceries.

The baby was transported to the hospital, where she died. The other woman suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Fuentes, the driver of the Ranger, was evaluated and found to be intoxicated. He was booked for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault, SAPD said. He is being held on bonds totalling $75,000.