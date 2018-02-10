The Cincinnati Fire Department was called to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Tuesday morning after a report that someone was bitten by a Rhinoceros, according to dispatchers.

District 4 dispatch confirmed one person was hurt by the zoo's baby black rhinoceros Kendi during a private encounter.

"We heard that a citizen was having a private encounter with a baby rhinoceros and they got bit on the finger," a District 4 dispatcher said.

The zoo tweeted an update Tuesday afternoon.

"Kendi, the one-year-old rhino, nipped the tip of an adult male's right index finger during a behind the scenes encounter earlier today. The guest is being treated for a minor injury and expected to be fine," zoo officials said via social media.

