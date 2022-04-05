Reports: Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from effects of fentanyl, cocaine

Ferguson's death has been ruled an accident, according to a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health.

WASHINGTON — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to multiple media outlets on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health told ESPN that Ferguson's death on June 21 has been ruled an accident.

Ferguson died after officers responded to a home in Baltimore and found the Ravens player unresponsive and being treated by paramedics. Police said the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the medics. Authorities said at the time that there were no signs of trauma and foul play was not suspected.

After the medical examiner's officer released details on Ferguson's cause of death on Friday, the Ravens released a new statement.

"Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate," the Ravens said Friday. "It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life."

Ferguson was selected by the Ravens in the third-round of the 2019 draft out of Louisiana Tech. He played 38 games with the team and racked up 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Ferguson was known as "Sack Daddy" during his college football career and holds the FBS record for career sacks with 45.

He leaves behind three children, two daughters and a son, all of whom are under the age of 5 years old.

An online fundraiser set up following his death revealed his family recently survived a house fire that claimed a lot of their personal belongings.