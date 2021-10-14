Best Buy releases Black Friday plans, early deals this month

The company's first big holiday sale goes from Oct. 19 through Oct. 22.

WASHINGTON — Best Buy is the latest retailer announcing its Black Friday sales earlier than usual this year. The company announced Thursday that its Black Friday sales would begin next week on Oct. 19.

Best Buy joins Amazon and Target, who both announced early holiday sales at the turn of the month.

One reason sales may be starting early is because of anticipated supply chain issues. The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced delays on many deliveries. The U.S. Postal Service also recently increased prices and slowed down deliveries in order to cut costs.

Best Buy's early deals will only last for four days, from Tuesday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 22, and include discounts on smart TVs, headphones, laptops and more. All of their discounts are also subject to their Black Friday price guarantee, which will pay you back if any prices drop between when you buy and Black Friday.

Their deals also include a bunch of flexible ways to shop, including curbside pickup, store pickup, free next-day delivery and even pickup options at other stores like UPS, CVS and Walgreens.