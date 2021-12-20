Check out the Bidens' new puppy patrolling the White House

"Welcome to the White House, Commander."

WASHINGTON — The first family has a new dog.

President Joe Biden tweeted out a photo of the puppy with the caption, "Welcome to the White House, Commander." It appears to be a German Shepherd or a similar breed.

CNN reports Commander was seen playing on the south lawn of the White House.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

The Bidens' 13-year-old German Shepherd, Champ, passed away in June. Champ was a beloved long-time companion for the first family. He was with Biden and the family during his time as Vice President in the Obama administration as well.

The Bidens adopted their other dog, Major, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. Champ joined the family after the 2008 presidential election that made Joe Biden vice president.