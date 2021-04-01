Biden's American Families Plan proposes free college, universal pre-K

President Biden’s roughly $1.8 trillion dollar plan aims to help children and families cover basic family expenses, according to the White House.

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced another major plan to help Americans.

The “American Families Plan” includes free college and universal pre-K.

President Biden’s roughly $1.8 trillion plan aims to help children and families cover basic family expenses, according to the White House.

This is the second phase of the president’s “American Jobs Plan” announced last month.

One of the big helps for families in the president’s latest announcement is a push for universal pre-school for all three and four-year-olds regardless of income.

The White House said this $200 billion effort will benefit about 5 million children, saving the average American family about $13,000.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said right now, the state already offers universal pre-K for four-year-olds.

“We’re looking to see what the president’s plan includes and how that’ll impact Georgia,” said Susan Adams, Deputy Commissioner over Georgia’s pre-K program.

She said their program already serves 60% of the state’s 4-year-olds and with federal help, possibly more.

“We’ll be looking as a state the new federal plan will allow us to expand service or expand quality of the already popular program,” she said.

The free education doesn’t stop there.

President Biden’s plan is also gives students two years of free community college.

In the plan, if fully implemented, the White House said about 5.5 million students would benefit. The federal government would pay 75% of the costs, and states would pay the rest.

Another big help for families in the plan, according to the White House is extending tax child and childcare tax credits.

Financial expert Andrew Poulos said it’s increasing substantially to help Americans.

“The proposals that are on the table right now are certainly at the highest levels that we have seen in recent times,” he said.