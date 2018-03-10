Big Ten Network lead football analyst Matt Millen, 60, will not return to the broadcast booth in 2018 because he will be receiving treatment for amyloidosis, a disease he has battled since 2011.

According to Mayoclinic.org, amyloidosis (am-uh-loi-DO-sis) is a rare disease that occurs when a substance called amyloid builds up in organs. Amyloid is an abnormal protein produced in bone marrow that can be deposited in any tissue or organ. Symptoms include swelling in legs and ankles, severe fatigue and weakness, shortness of breath, numbness in hands or feet, wrist pain and unintentional weight loss. There is no known cure, but treatments are available.

Millen told Sports Illustrated in May that he may need a heart transplant. At that time, he was receiving chemotherapy.

Millen, a former NFL linebacker and Detroit Lions general manager, has been broadcasting on BTN since 2015. He worked the first five games of this season with partner Kevin Kugler.

