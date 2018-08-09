Bill Daily, the actor known for his roles on the sitcoms "I Dream of Jeannie" and "The Bob Newhart Show," has died. He was 91.

Daily died Tuesday of natural causes in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his son, J. Patrick Daily told The Hollywood Reporter and Variety late Friday.

Daily played Major Roger Healey on "Jeannie" from 1965 to 1970 and played Howard Borden on "Bob Newhart" from 1972 to 1978.

His other work included appearances on the "Mary Tyler Moore" show in 1972 and "The Love Boat" in 1979. He also returned to his role as Healey for two "Jeannie" TV movie spin-offs in 1985 and 1991.

His death was met by heartfelt reactions from his former co-stars on social media.

Barbara Eden, who played Jeannie on "I Dream of Jeannie," called Daily "our favorite zany astronaut" in a tweet Saturday.

Our favorite zany astronaut, Bill Daily has passed. Billy was wonderful to work with. He was a funny, sweet man that kept us all on our toes. I'm so thankful to have known and worked with that rascal. Until we meet again Billy, xo -B #RIPBillDaily pic.twitter.com/OVZjaWB9CP — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) September 8, 2018

Comedian and actor Bob Newhart tweeted Saturday that he would miss Daily "dearly."

Bill Daily & I go back to Chicago in the 50's. He and I were both trying to get into standup. Later, he joined the Bob Newhart Show. He was our bullpen guy - you could always go to him. He was one of the most positive people I've ever known. I will miss him dearly — Bob Newhart (@BobNewhart) September 8, 2018

