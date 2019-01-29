Wakanda forever! Disney has announced that "Black Panther" will be coming back to theaters for one week to celebrate Black History Month, and you can get tickets for free.

Black Panther made history this year after it became the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The film broke multiple records, and it was the highest grossing film domestically in 2018. In addition to its Best Picture nod, the film earned nominations for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Music Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing. The film also took home the top honor at Sunday night's SAG Awards, winning the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The film will be screened February 1-7 at 250 participating AMC theaters location across the U.S. Each theater will have two showings per day.

"'Black Panther' is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” said Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it."

Disney also announced in a press release that it would be giving a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The organization provides scholarships to students in need.

“We know that providing aspiring young minority talent with scholarships and professional development opportunities is vital to making their dreams a reality,” said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax. “UNCF is grateful for The Walt Disney Company’s enduring commitment to expanding these types of opportunities, and we’re excited to continue to do so through our Walt Disney Company/UNCF Corporate Scholars Program."

Black Panther will be back in theaters February 1-7. To see if there's a participating AMC theater near you, check AMC's website here.