KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says dozens of people have been killed or wounded in an explosion that ripped through a wedding hall in Kabul while hundreds were thought to be inside.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi tells The Associated Press the blast occurred at the Dubai City wedding hall in western Kabul, a part of the city that many in the minority Shiite Hazara community call home.

The explosion shattered more than a week of calm in the Afghan capital. Ten days ago a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces ripped through a busy west Kabul neighborhood in the same district, killing 14 people and wounding 145. Most were civilians.

That blast and this one occurred on the same road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated