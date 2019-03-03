FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — The body of an 11-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing has been found.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Amberly Barnett's body was found Saturday about 6:30 a.m. after an overnight search.

Sheriff Nick Walden said that due to their current investigation he could not release any more information, including a cause of death and declined to answer questions during a press conference.

Welden told reporters his "heart is shattered" by the results of the investigation.

News outlets report the little girl was last seen at her aunt's house in Collinsville at around 6 p.m. Friday.