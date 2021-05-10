Attorney: Brian Laundrie's parents now recall last seeing him Sept. 13

Laundrie's parents previously told the FBI they believed he left home to go on a hike at the Carlton Reserve on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

NORTH PORT, Fla — The parents of Brian Laundrie are recanting their previous statement on the last time they believed they saw their son, according to a statement from the family's attorney.

The parents say based on deeper investigation, they believe Brian Laundrie let to hike at the Carlton Reserve on Monday, Sept. 13, not Sept. 14 as previously stated, their attorney, Steven Bertolino, said in a statement.

The full statement reads, "The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events. Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13."

In addition, Bertolino released new information on a flight Brian Laundrie took during his and Gabby's cross-country road trip.

According to the attorney, Brian flew home to Tampa from Salt Lake City on Aug. 17 and returned back on Aug. 23 to rejoin Gabby Petito.

The statement from the attorney continues saying, "to my knowledge Brian and Gabby paid for the flights as they were sharing expenses. Brian flew home to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip."

Recently, Brian Laundrie's sister spoke publicly about her brother's disappearance and Petito. In a video obtained by NewsNation Now, she spoke with a small group of protesters outside her home on a range of topics surrounding the case.