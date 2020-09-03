WILMINGTON, N.C. — Law enforcement in North Carolina is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Brianna Monet Bowen was last seen on March 4 on Spring Valley Road in Wilmington.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall with short curly black hair and brown eyes. She weights about 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie, a brown furry jacket, black shoes, and a black and pink book bag.

Anyone who sees her should call the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office or 911.