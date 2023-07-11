Britney Spears memoir: Release date, cover revealed

The pop star's tell-all memoir, "The Woman in Me," comes nearly two years after a judge ended her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship.

NEW YORK — Britney Spears is finally telling her story in her own words.

The pop star's tell-all memoir, "The Woman in Me," will be released on Oct. 24, the publisher announced after more than a year of speculation about the highly anticipated book.

The memoir comes after Spears successfully fought to end a 13-year conservatorship that she described as financially and emotionally abusive. Spears was 26 when her father established the conservatorship after a series of public mental health struggles.

"I just want my life back," Spears, now 41, told a judge in 2021 as she begged to have the conservatorship dissolved. Many fans gathered around the courthouse and thousands online listened to her 20-minute prepared remarks on an audio livestream.

The conservatorship was finally terminated in November 2021.

In February 2022, multiple outlets reported on a bidding war for Spears' memoir, with Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, paying Spears $15 million.

"In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court," the publisher writes on the book's website. "The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others.

Spears shared the title and release date on social media Tuesday, along with the first look at the book's cover, which features a topless photo of Spears taken in 2001.

The memoir will detail Spears' "incredible journey" and "the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms," according to a news release from the publisher.