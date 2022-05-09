As California bakes, floods sweep through the South over Labor Day weekend

As the West bakes, intense floods have hit parts of the South.

NEW YORK — In California, temperatures on Monday hit the triple digits for the sixth straight day, as thousands flocked to the beach to beat the heat. Record high temperatures have also fueled deadly and destructive wildfires in Northern California.

There is no relief from California's worst heat wave in years and the dangerous conditions have led to increased emergency calls from nursing home residents, Brian Napoli, director of operations at Amwest Ambulance, told CBS News.

For six days, Californians have been told to power down on electricity and air conditioning. The power grid is close to reaching maximum demand, meaning potential blackouts. The warning to residents: Conserve, or else.

"That response can be the difference between lights staying on or not," said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of California Independent System Operator.

The unrelenting heat is shattering records. Newport Beach on Sunday hit 97 degrees, an all-time high. Long Beach reached 109 degrees and temperatures soared to 107 degrees near Disneyland.

In Northern California, a fast-moving wildfire has destroyed more than 100 homes near the Oregon border. Not all could evacuate in time.

"We have lost two people to this fire," Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said. "There's no easy way of putting that."

The victims, two women aged 66 and 73, were found by first responders.

In drought-stricken California, there's no relief in sight, even along the coast.

In such oppressive conditions, hydration is key. Experts say that if you're really thirsty, you are already dehydrated, so it's best to keep drinking water throughout the day.

An excessive heat warning is in effect in Los Angeles through Wednesday.

As the West bakes, intense floods have hit parts of the South.

In Chattooga and Floyd counties in north Georgia, Sunday's flooding is now Monday's misery, as residents line up for bottled water giveaways. Some are facing boil water advisories. Others have no water at all. Schools countywide are closed until Thursday at the earliest.