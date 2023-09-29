Thousands of whole cantaloupes recalled over salmonella concerns

The recall, which impacts nearly 20 states, was issued after an FDA test conducted on cantaloupe in a distribution center.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of whole cantaloupes sold in 19 states and Washington, D.C., are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

The recall involves 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupes with the brand name Kandy.

Arizona-based Eagle Produce LLC issued the voluntary recall after an FDA test conducted on cantaloupe in a distribution center.

According to the recall, the cantaloupes were distributed between Sept. 5-16 and sold in various retail supermarkets in the following states:

California

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Washington D.C.

The recall only includes cantaloupes with the lot codes 797901, 797900 or 804918.

The notice did not specify which supermarkets may have sold the recalled cantaloupes. So far, there have been no reported illnesses linked to the recalled melons.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection often includes fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea and sometimes nausea, vomiting or a headache, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after a person is infected and typically last four to seven days. In some cases, salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Consumers may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further info at 1-800-627-8674 Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5PM PST. Anyone with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.