You might remember Cardi B and Offset's mid-concert proposal. Offset popped the question back in October, during Power 99 radio’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. Cardi B was surprised, excited and overwhelmed.

And she was also already married to Offset.

It turns out the rappers secretly tied the knot back in September. On Monday, Cardi confessed that the couple had said their vows before she started wearing a giant diamond engagement ring and revealed they were pregnant.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep to myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" Cardi B wrote in a memo shared on Twitter. "Our relationship was so new ... but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other (so) one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married."

The "Invasion of Privacy" singer writes that she said "I do" without a dress, a ring, any makeup or guests, save for one cousin.

She wrote, "I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting me to have the moment every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" And, Cardi added, "at least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock."

Though the musicians' marriage has long been official, the two are still planning a wedding reception, which is "Sooo overwhelming," as Cardi B recently lamented on Twitter.

