The CBC is projecting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals will win a minority government and hold on to control of Canada's government.

Trudeau appeared to overcome a challenge in Monday's national elections from the rival Conservatives four years after he channeled his father's star power to become prime minister.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected Monday that Trudeau's Liberals won't win the majority of seats in Parliament and will have to rely on another party to pass legislation.

Handsome and charismatic, Trudeau reasserted liberalism in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but a series of scandals combined with high expectations have damaged his prospects.

Justin Trudeau in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Justin Trudeau's Liberals dominated early returns Monday in Atlantic Canada but it was not the sweep that painted the entire region red during the parliamentary elections in 2015.

Early results had the Liberals leading in 25 of the region's 32 ridings, the Conservatives in five, the New Democrat Party in one and, in something of a surprise, the Greens in one: Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The Liberals had never expected to repeat their 2015 sweep of Atlantic Canada. But they can't afford to sustain many losses and hold on to power.