Stop! Don't even think about kissing that hedgehog.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 11 cases of Salmonella have been linked to pet hedgehogs.

They have not identified the pet supplier common to the animals, but there are cases in eight states, according to the CDC.

Hedgehogs can seem healthy and still carry Salmonella germs.

To keep from contracting the disease from your pet hedgehog, the CDC recommends frequent hand washing and no kissing.

