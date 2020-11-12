'Cheer' star Jerry Harris indicted on child pornography, sex abuse charges

Jerry Harris, a breakout star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," was initially charged in September with producing child pornography.

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix series “Cheer,” has been indicted on additional child pornography and sex crime charges, according to an indictment revealed publicly on Friday.

The seven-count indictment handed down in the case against the 21-year-old involves five minors.

The indictment charges that Harris solicited child pornography from his victims, engaged in sexual activity with a minor and attempted to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

The charges laid out in the indictment allegedly occurred in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Harris allegedly traveled from Texas to Florida "for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct … with intent to engage in a sexual act with Minor 5 who was 15 years old," at least four years younger than Harris at the time," according to the indictment.

Harris, of Naperville, was charged in September with producing child pornography. A month later, he was denied bond.

Harris admitted to FBI agents that he had asked a teenager to send him photos and videos of the boy's genitals and buttocks via Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors. He also admitted to requesting and receiving photographs of 10 to 15 other children, according to the initial complaint. It's unclear at this time of the new charges are connect with that admission.

Harris became a breakout star on the series "Cheer," which followed a competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.