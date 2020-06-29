3 children among 18 people killed in violence this weekend in Chicago

A fourth child was wounded.

CHICAGO — Three children were among the 18 people killed this past weekend by gun violence in Chicago.

A fourth child was shot, too, but survived.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, 65 people were shot in the last few days in the nation's third-largest city. The violence brought Chicago to a total of 317 homicides so far in 2020.

Here are the names of every person who has died.

Lena Nunez was 10. According to local news station WGN, she was inside her grandmother's apartment watching TV Saturday night when a stray bullet came through a window and hit her head. Police think two opposing gang members shot at each other outside. Lena died hours later at the hospital.

On the South Side, 1-year-old Sincere Gaston's mother is grieving after she was grazed by a bullet and he was killed. The Sun-Times said they had been driving home from a laundromat in the afternoon when somebody pulled up next to their car and opened fire. According to WGN, the gunman may have been targeting Sincere's dad, who wasn't inside the car but normally drives it.

A 17-year-old boy named Antiwon Douglas was shot in the chest by someone in a crowd on North Monticello Avenue. He died at the hospital.

WGN reports an 8-year-old was shot while sitting on her couch in West Englewood. The bullet grazed her head. Luckily, she survived.

The violence comes after the prior weekend reportedly saw the worst gun violence of the year -- with 106 people shot, including a 3-year-old, who was killed.

