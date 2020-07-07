Accused getaway driver arrested in deadly shooting of 7-year-old in Chicago

One of Chicago's bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people killed and 70 more wounded by gunfire.
Among the dead was 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was standing outside her grandmother's house on the evening of July 4 when she was shot in the head. Police say a 33-year-old getaway driver has been charged.
According to local television station WGN, the 33-year-old has been identified as Reginald Merrill, who lives in Chicago. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery.
WGN said police believe three men got out of a car Merrill was driving and opened fire. Detectives suspect the shooting was gang retaliation for a June 29 shooting that killed one of the gunman's brothers, and Wallace just got caught in the fire.
A 32-year-old man was wounded in the shooting. That man survived and was taken to the hospital.
Merrill is being held without bail.
CBS Chicago says Wallace loved math and art. A police officer gave her CPR, but she didn't survive. She had recently finished first grade.
“Kids outside playing, they shouldn’t have to worry about guns and people shooting,” her father, Nathan Wallace, told CBS Chicago.
Chicago police had hoped to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 officers on the street, but the weekend ended with more than twice as many shooting deaths as the long holiday weekend last year. The department counted shootings from 6 p.m. Thursday through the end of Sunday.
