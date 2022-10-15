Four-year-old girl dies after running into street, getting hit by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old girl has died after she ran into the street and was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's south side.
Police said the girl ran out into the road from a home's driveway.
A driver was coming down the road and said they did not see the child as a white truck was parked in front of the house, obstructing their view.
When the driver passed the truck, she did not see the child in the street.
The driver stopped and remained at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital, but passed away.