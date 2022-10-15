Four-year-old girl dies after running into street, getting hit by car, police say

Police said the girl ran out into the road from a home's driveway.

SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old girl has died after she ran into the street and was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's south side.

Police said the girl ran out into the road from a home's driveway.

A driver was coming down the road and said they did not see the child as a white truck was parked in front of the house, obstructing their view.

When the driver passed the truck, she did not see the child in the street.