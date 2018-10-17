Chrissy Teigen says her husband John Legend and Kanye West's very public political debate months ago was a teachable moment for everyone.

In April, the controversial rapper shared screenshots of text messages with Legend, who attempted to dispute his famous friend's political views. The conversation ignited after West backed President Donald Trump, becoming one of Trump's highest-profile celebrity supporters.

“The thing with Kanye is that his opinions have always been super strong,” Teigen says in Vogue's November issue. “He’s never been the guy to push them on you, but he will say what he wants to say. Same with John."

The mother of two continues: "That’s why I loved that they were able to have this civil discourse. Kanye learned a lot in the months after that. John did, too."

I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground. — ye (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I'm actually very empathetic. Im still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don't think of empathy. — ye (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

“You can’t just believe you’re the right one all the time. That’s what makes us horrible,” she continues. “Trust me: My views are super liberal, and I’m like, 'How could anyone not think this way?' But people are also entitled to their opinion.”

Teigen and West are on opposite ends of the political spectrum. In fact, Teigen is one of Trump's biggest adversaries online, which resulted in the commander in chief blocking the "Cravings" author on Twitter last year after a "no one likes you" tweet.

She revealed to Vogue that the blocking gives her anxiety because she has no idea what people are talking about in response to frequent, sometimes controversial, presidential tweets: "Do I get in the bunker or not?"

“I still don’t know why I’m not blocked,” Legend adds. “I have said as many bad things about him as she has. Maybe it’s because I’m a man; I have no idea.”

Teigen's visible dislike of Trump on Twitter has often put her in the crosshairs of his supporters – resulting in many pesky comments – but the "Lip Sync Battle" host admits she monitors her mentions and cares about what she sees.

“I’ll read a thousand of the sweetest comments – ‘You have the cutest family, I love your book," she says. "Then one person is like, ‘You look like the Bride of Chucky’ and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, @paulh7114620 thinks I look like Chucky.'"

Teigen continued: “Much stronger people are like ‘I don’t care what you think.' I genuinely do care. I think it’s funny when people are like, ‘I love how you just don’t give a (expletive).’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I give so many (expletive).’ I want to be liked.”

