Cindy McCain memoir about late husband coming in April

Cindy McCain’s “Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor In My Life With John McCain” will be released April 27.

PHOENIX — Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, will have a memoir out this spring. 

Forum, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that McCain’s “Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor In My Life With John McCain” will be released April 27.

Forum is calling the book an “intimate memoir” in which McCain will reflect on her 38-year marriage to the Arizona Republican. 

John McCain died in 2018. 

Cindy McCain made news in 2020 when she endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a close family friend, over the Republican incumbent Donald Trump. 

