Oddsmakers and gamblers have favored climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, to win the Nobel Peace Prize next week, according to multiple reports.

Bookies in Europe have the 16-year-old, who is from Sweden, as the favorite to nab the honor, reports The Daily Mail. The award will be announced Oct. 11.

Thunberg started the school strike, “Fridays for Future,” in which she and others leave class for protest for change that would better protect earth. Thousands of students and young people around the world have joined her in the movement.

She also recently gave an “angry” climate change speech to world leaders at the United Nations.

The Nobel Peace Prize carries a $930,000 award. If she wins, she’ll be the first to receive it for environmental work since former U.S. Vice President Al Gore’s shared win in 2007, according to The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

