NEW YORK — Colin Kaepernick can add author and publisher to his resume.

The former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality said Thursday he's writing a memoir through his own publishing company. It's called Kaepernick Publishing, and the audio version of the currently untitled book is due out later this year.

Kaepernick has been out of a job in the NFL the last three years. He later filed a grievance against the NFL, contending teams colluded to keep him from playing.

The sides reached an undisclosed settlement.

Kaepernick will write about that experience and what prompted his activism.

Former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Kaepernick is among eight recipients of Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medals in 2018. Harvard has awarded the medal since 2000 to people whose work has contributed to African and African-American culture. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

AP