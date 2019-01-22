Comedian and writer Kevin Barnett has died at the age of 32, according to various reports.

It’s not immediately known the cause of his passing, however, Last Podcast announced his death on their Twitter page saying that the joy that Barnett brought them was “the greatest gift” they had ever received.

“Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re [going to] see them again.”

Comedy Central also tweeted their condolences.

“Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed.”

The young comic last posted on his Instagram two days ago during a trip to Mexico.

Other celebrities and comedians are also using Twitter to mourn the loss of Barnett.