A computer issue grounded all Southwest Airlines flights for 52 minutes Friday morning.

An FAA alert said it was for a computer / processing issue for the ground stop which started at 5:34 a.m. EST.

Southwest was responding on Twitter to customers who were delayed.

"We're truly sorry for the delays this morning. Our Network Operations Control Team is aware of the issue and are working diligently to get you on your way as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this," Southwest said in one response.

An FAA alert said the ground stop ended at 6:26 a.m. EST. Shortly thereafter, Southwest sent out a quick response for comment.

Southwest said in an email that its "systems are performing normally and flights are boarding." The airline said it would be following up with more shortly.