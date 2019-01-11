Police say 37-year-old Jason Racz was arrested Thursday night after razor blades were found in the bottom of children’s trick-or-treat bags.

According to police, the children were trick-or-treating in the Horsehoe Drive area of the city. Two separate groups of children were in the area and their parents later found two razor blades along with the candy in the bags, police say.

The investigation took police to a home on Horseshoe Drive where Racz was located. Racz explained that the blades were accidentally spilled or put into the bowl, police say, but did not have an explanation of how the blades were handed out to the children alongside the candy.

Police also say a three-year-old child was at the home and had access to a box of razor blades.

Police took the box of blades at the home and the blades located in the Halloween bags as evidence.

According to police, as Racz was escorted from the Detective Bureau to the booking area, he was ‘physically non-compliant’ and had to be restrained.

Racz is charged with Risky of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment, and Interfering with a Police Officer.

Racz is held on a $250,000 bond pending arraignment.

Police ask parents and guardians to carefully check all of the candy their children collected for any signs of tampering or any unsafe objects included with the candy. Police report no other similar incidents have been reported to police, and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.