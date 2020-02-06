ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a retired St. Louis police captain.

Retired captain David Dorn was shot and killed Tuesday as violence swept across the city overnight.

The shooting happened at 2:38 a.m. at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry on the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near the border of the Vandeventer and The Ville neighborhoods.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrived to find 77-year-old Dorn lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his torso. The pawn shop had been looted, police said.

Dorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 'We will honor him': Retired St. Louis police captain shot and killed during looting of pawn shop

CrimeStoppers is asking anyone with information on the murder to call 1-866-371-8477. If a tip leads to the felony arrest of a suspect or suspects, callers may receive a reward of up to $10,000. You can call anonymously.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden remembered Dorn in a Tuesday news conference as he and other St. Louis leaders discussed the chaos that took place downtown after a day of peaceful protests gave way to violence and looting.

“David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here, so in his honor, we are wearing our mourning badge," Hayden said.

More Crime News

RELATED: 'Terrible night for St. Louis' | City under curfew in response to violence

RELATED: 4 St. Louis police officers shot during violent riots near downtown

RELATED: 7-Eleven in St. Louis burned to the ground amid riot