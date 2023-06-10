Cowboy boot Crocs are now a thing

If you thought your country western look was just missing the right pair of Crocs, you're in luck!

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Crocs are kicking off the month of "Croctober" by going full-on country.

Crocs on Thursday unveiled its new Classic Cowboy Boot featuring a first-of-its-kind spin-able spur charm attached to the shoe.

The boot has "a high shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching," along with "crocskin texture." The boot's spur also includes an image of the brand's mascot, Duke, sporting his own cowboy hat.

Crocs said as part of the announcement that the Classic Cowboy Boot is one of its "most widely requested Crocs shoe designs in brand history." The boots are listed online for $120.

The Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, which also happens to be "Croc Day" - a "holiday" supposedly started by some of the brand's dedicated fans in 2017. The year after, Crocs first jumped on board and introduced a gold-foiled Classic Croc Day Clog to celebrate too.

Those looking to get their hands on one of the cowboy boots may need to act fast, the company said it'll only be available for a limited time.

Despite all the publicity and social media excitement, this far from the company's first foray into boots. The Crocs website lists a few rain and snow boot options and earlier this year, the company debuted a "Western Boot" as part of a collaboration with Huckberry.

Unlike the Huckberry collaboration, the new Crocs Cowboy Boot includes the ventilation holes synonymous with the brand's shoes.

MORE TOP STORIES: More than 70 million tubes of liquid candy recalled after child's death