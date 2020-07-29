'Cupcake' McKinney murder suspects indicted on federal kidnapping charges

The body of 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney was found in a dumpster 10 days after she was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama.

Two suspects charged in the 2019 abduction and murder of a 3-year-old Alabama girl were indicted Wednesday on federal kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

The Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictments against Patrick Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29.

Both Stallworth and Brown already face state charges for kidnapping and capital murder in the death of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

According to investigators, Cupcake's body was found in a dumpster 10 days after she was kidnapped from a birthday party at an apartment complex in Birmingham, Alabama.

An autopsy found Cupcake was given meth and a sedative before she was murdered in October.

“The kidnapping of a child is one of a parent’s biggest fears.” First Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd C. Peeples said. “Despite their best efforts, federal, state, and local law enforcement were not able to bring the 3-year old victim home to her family. However, we hope that today’s charges will be a step towards bringing justice for her and her family.”

If convicted of capital murder in state court, Brown and Stallworth could face the death penalty. Now, they could face a similar face if convicted in federal court.